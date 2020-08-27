Previous
Mistaken identi-tea! by miss_molly
Mistaken identi-tea!

Used daily in my instant ‘coffee’ jar, this delightful tea caddy spoon originally belonged to my Nan, who was born in 1906. As a child, I remember it being used by my mother, when we had loose PG tips tea in a tin.
27th August 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
Tatjana Kovac
Makes me wan to make myself coffee right now...a great photo!
August 27th, 2020  
