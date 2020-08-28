Previous
"Oh, what a tangled web we weave... by miss_molly
"Oh, what a tangled web we weave...

...when first we practise to deceive!" (Sir Walter Scott, 1808)

A visitor on the outside of my daughter’s doors to her garden.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
