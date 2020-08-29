Previous
Do you know me? (1) by miss_molly
Do you know me? (1)

These pretty flowers are on a self-set plant in my garden. I haven’t had time to research it and wondered if anybody knew what it is? I have posted two following flower stage photos.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
