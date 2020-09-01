Sign up
...Late evening exercises!
After a hard day it’s great to stretch... This cricket had ventured onto my conservatory wall and was alternately extending its ‘jumping’ legs!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Molly
@miss_molly
Shirley B
What a great capture, he was posing beautifully.
September 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - its good to exercise one legs !!
September 3rd, 2020
