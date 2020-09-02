Sign up
140 / 365
Early morning exercises!
Hanging by a single thread, with the appearance of a dancer, this early morning spider was a surprise to find at eye level under my daughter’s veranda!
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Molly
@miss_molly
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
2nd September 2020 9:44am
Shirley B
Great close-up of a fearsome creature !
September 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes ! not the nicest of sights first thing in the morning - but a great macro shot !
September 3rd, 2020
