Previous
Next
Nature’s patterns by miss_molly
147 / 365

Nature’s patterns

I was fascinated by the patterns on this decaying tree trunk. I’m assuming that insects must have burrowed beneath the bark before it decayed.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Molly

@miss_molly
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise