Previous
Next
Right under my nose (2) by miss_molly
151 / 365

Right under my nose (2)

I live on the outskirts of a busy city, opposite a well used park. It is a wonderful, large ‘green space’ used by many. It attracted throngs of dog walkers and cyclists during lockdown.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Molly

@miss_molly
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tatjana Kovac
A nice park!
September 14th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
It looks like a lovely park, and nice and empty at the moment you took this image.
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise