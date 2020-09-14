Previous
Welcome to your new home! by miss_molly
Welcome to your new home!

I recently moved this Pieris to a new position in the garden. It had done absolutely nothing for five years, but since its move, it has thrown out lots of new shoots and growth. Happy days!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Molly

@miss_molly
Issi Bannerman ace
It's funny how some plants thrive in a new location. Like us, I guess.
September 14th, 2020  
