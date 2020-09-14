Sign up
152 / 365
Welcome to your new home!
I recently moved this Pieris to a new position in the garden. It had done absolutely nothing for five years, but since its move, it has thrown out lots of new shoots and growth. Happy days!
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Molly
@miss_molly
Issi Bannerman
It's funny how some plants thrive in a new location. Like us, I guess.
September 14th, 2020
