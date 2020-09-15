Previous
Tried and tested! by miss_molly
Tried and tested!

Using a recipe from a book that my Nan bought for me back in the 1980s, these cheese muffins were made regularly when I struggled to get bread early in lockdown!
15th September 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
