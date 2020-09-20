Sign up
158 / 365
Thank you… and thank you!
Having completed my daughter’s garden with her helping too, I was touched to receive a new saw and spirit level from her, as an unexpected gift.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
17th September 2020 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
