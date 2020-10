1266 Sergeant G.Potter 21st Hussars (1)

The 21st Hussars was one of the old British regiments in the service of the East India Company which were taken on to the Army List in 1860. The regiment had been raised as the 3rd Bengal European Light Cavalry in 1858. It became the 21st Hussars in 1863 and the 21st Lancers in 1897.