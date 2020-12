Mom and Dad’s vaccination day 💉

Today I took my Mother and Father to have their first Covid Vaccination - they are both 86 and have been married for over 64 years. Our NHS doctor was elated to be carrying out her task and was more than happy for me to take multiple photos of them receiving their injections - they were each awarded a sticker on the successful completion! The doctors’ health clinic was full of happiness, hope and (of course) hand sanitiser!