Helping Hands of the NHS by miss_molly
251 / 365

Helping Hands of the NHS

On a recent visit to hospital with my mother, I photographed a section of a large display of adult handprints... a symbolic display of those in our NHS.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Molly

@miss_molly
@miss_molly
68% complete



Photo Details

