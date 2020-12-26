Previous
Next
A small gift brings a big smile! by miss_molly
255 / 365

A small gift brings a big smile!

Made with love ❤️ (and a recycled sheet), my 86 year old mother has been busy in lockdown making extra, stocking-filler gifts. Opening this made me smile very broadly.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Santina ace
it is certainly a gift made with love, and it will certainly be a beautiful memory....
December 26th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise