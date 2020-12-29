Previous
“Always winter but never Christmas.” by miss_molly
258 / 365

“Always winter but never Christmas.”

A quote from, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by CS Lewis.

Whenever it snows, it reminds me of this classic children’s book. My daughter forwarded this lovely snowy scene, taken in the park opposite to my home.
