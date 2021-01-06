Previous
Lockdown lights! by miss_molly
266 / 365

Lockdown lights!

Down came my Fireplace Christmas Garland... and up went a string of pine-cones and faux crystal lights - I just could could face the full UK Lockdown without a little evening sparkle!
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love evening sparkle, provides a nice cozy feeling.
January 8th, 2021  
KazzaMazoo ace
Hey, if you can add a little cheer during lockdown, do it. Lovely.
January 8th, 2021  
