Coconut Ice or Coconut or Ice? by miss_molly
267 / 365

Coconut Ice or Coconut or Ice?

As I photographed these frost covered pebbles, all I could think of was the old-fashioned coconut ice sweets! Mmmm!
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom's and two sisters' photos (only Mom still posting atm)!
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a good comparison. Great detailed shot
January 8th, 2021  
KazzaMazoo ace
Lovely capture of the ice crystals Molly.
January 8th, 2021  
