Jack Frost at my window pane! by miss_molly
268 / 365

Jack Frost at my window pane!

The sun was shining brightly,
Dark buildings were lying low.
It made my heart lift lightly...
As I thought of the poem below 😉!


Jack Frost
by Cecily E. Pike...


Look out! look out!
Jack Frost is about!
He's after our fingers and toes;
And, all through the night,
The gay little sprite
Is working where nobody knows.

He'll climb each tree,
So nimble is he,
His silvery powder he'll shake;
To windows he'll creep,
And while we're asleep,
Such wonderful pictures he'll make.

Across the grass
He'll merrily pass,
And change all its greenness to white;
Then home he will go,
And laugh, “Ho! ho! ho!
What fun I have had in the night!”

8th January 2021

Molly

@miss_molly
bkb in the city
Very cool shot
January 8th, 2021  
