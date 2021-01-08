Sign up
Jack Frost at my window pane!
The sun was shining brightly,
Dark buildings were lying low.
It made my heart lift lightly...
As I thought of the poem below 😉!
Jack Frost
by Cecily E. Pike...
Look out! look out!
Jack Frost is about!
He's after our fingers and toes;
And, all through the night,
The gay little sprite
Is working where nobody knows.
He'll climb each tree,
So nimble is he,
His silvery powder he'll shake;
To windows he'll creep,
And while we're asleep,
Such wonderful pictures he'll make.
Across the grass
He'll merrily pass,
And change all its greenness to white;
Then home he will go,
And laugh, “Ho! ho! ho!
What fun I have had in the night!”
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Molly
@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
bkb in the city
Very cool shot
January 8th, 2021
