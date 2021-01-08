Jack Frost at my window pane!

The sun was shining brightly,

Dark buildings were lying low.

It made my heart lift lightly...

As I thought of the poem below 😉!





Jack Frost

by Cecily E. Pike...





Look out! look out!

Jack Frost is about!

He's after our fingers and toes;

And, all through the night,

The gay little sprite

Is working where nobody knows.



He'll climb each tree,

So nimble is he,

His silvery powder he'll shake;

To windows he'll creep,

And while we're asleep,

Such wonderful pictures he'll make.



Across the grass

He'll merrily pass,

And change all its greenness to white;

Then home he will go,

And laugh, “Ho! ho! ho!

What fun I have had in the night!”



