Mercury rising? Lunar landscape? by miss_molly
271 / 365

Mercury rising? Lunar landscape?

Neither I’m afraid! Just an upside down image of the bubbles that were trapped below the lemon in my g&t!
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
