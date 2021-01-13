Previous
Art Nouveau mirror image... by miss_molly
273 / 365

Art Nouveau mirror image...

By accident, an old bevel-edged, mahogany hand mirror, produced an image from the light above onto my curtain fabric. A perfect Art Nouveau motif? Moved a fraction and it disappeared - I know it’s science... but it felt magical!
Molly

@miss_molly
Photo Details

