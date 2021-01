Golden cherub 👼

For those who know the Digbeth area of Birmingham UK, I purchased this 2 ft, ‘shop display’, golden cherub from an Asian run store, next door to the old ‘Latifs’, back in the early 90s. It was a complete Aladdin’s cave with everything from the mundane to the exotic! The cherub is currently adorned with large, kitsch, yellow lights, in my lounge during Lockdown3!