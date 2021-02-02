Previous
Laughter is the best medicine? by miss_molly
Laughter is the best medicine?

...or was it Bile Beans? While ‘sorting’ today, I found this small, old tin, which always amuses me (the tablets are not from the tin)!

Bile Beans were first marketed in the 1890s.They supposedly contained substances extracted from a hitherto unknown vegetable source by a fictitious chemist known as Charles Forde. Its actual ingredients, which included cascara, rhubarb, liquorice and menthol, were commonly found in pharmacies of the period. A court case in 1905 found that the Bile Bean Manufacturing Company's business was based on a fraud and conducted fraudulently, but they continued to be sold until the 1980s!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Molly

@miss_molly
Lisa
I love the factual post. Great photo
February 2nd, 2021  
