Public domain photo of Roald Amundsen (1872-1928)

I obviously cannot take credit for this photo, but I’m posting it today as I watched the inspirational and highly emotive film ‘Amundsen’.



The first expedition to reach the geographic South Pole was led by the Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. He and four others arrived at the pole on 14 December 1911, five weeks ahead of a British party led by Robert Falcon Scott. Amundsen and his team returned safely to their base, and later heard that Scott and his four companions had died on their return journey.



The film encompassed a more comprehensive view of Amundsen’s entire life.