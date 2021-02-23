Previous
Did Boris say we can go skiing? by miss_molly
Did Boris say we can go skiing?

Sadly no! A sensibly cautious, four stage lifting of lockdown restrictions has been shared - and I shall only be considering a UK staycation much, much later in the year!

Goebel (sister company of Hummel) salt and pepper pots.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Molly

Lesley ace
Cute! Are you a collector?
February 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute - yes I agree , staycation is the only option for me and as you say much much later in the year if all goes to plan !
February 23rd, 2021  
