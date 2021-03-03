Previous
Get to the point! by miss_molly
Get to the point!

This is the ‘petit-point’ embroidery on the reverse of the ‘rescued’ mirror, that I posted yesterday.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet , and a lovely example of the hobby and needlecraft of the past
March 3rd, 2021  
Lesley ace
Very pretty. Another reason not to get rid of the mirror 😊
March 3rd, 2021  
