Previous
Next
Hidden gems? by miss_molly
323 / 365

Hidden gems?

I’ve had sedums in my garden for decades but 365 has made me look more closely and its the first time I’ve really seen the water droplets captured amongst the emerging the leaves.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great macro shot Molly !
March 8th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah well-spotted and captured
March 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise