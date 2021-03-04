Sign up
Hidden gems?
I’ve had sedums in my garden for decades but 365 has made me look more closely and its the first time I’ve really seen the water droplets captured amongst the emerging the leaves.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Molly
@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great macro shot Molly !
March 8th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Ah well-spotted and captured
March 8th, 2021
