Previous
Next
Life saving jelly babies?! by miss_molly
325 / 365

Life saving jelly babies?!

As a Type 1 diabetic, four jelly babies are my ‘go to’ rescue remedy when my blood sugars are falling...as recommended by the NHS😉!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise