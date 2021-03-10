Previous
Next
Do I know you? by miss_molly
329 / 365

Do I know you?

I pop used matches and spills in this old pot, which I’ve owned for many years. As with many of my ‘treasures’, I acquired this second hand and it has the look and feel of ceramics from the early 1900s and may originally have had a lid. It’s approximately 10cm across and I’ve always enjoyed the subtle colours and clothing of the four figures. Until photographing it, I’d always thought the third, turning figure was waving but now think they may be snubbing their nose? Either way I’ll continue to enjoy it... definitely not finding its way to the ‘to go’ pile, while I’m decluttering!
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - a piece of ceramics which makes me a smile -- cheeky little Dutch-boy !!
March 10th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Presuming it's Dutch, and yes, I do think he's snubbing his nose! Funny wee fellow and a lovely pot!
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise