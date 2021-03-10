Do I know you?

I pop used matches and spills in this old pot, which I’ve owned for many years. As with many of my ‘treasures’, I acquired this second hand and it has the look and feel of ceramics from the early 1900s and may originally have had a lid. It’s approximately 10cm across and I’ve always enjoyed the subtle colours and clothing of the four figures. Until photographing it, I’d always thought the third, turning figure was waving but now think they may be snubbing their nose? Either way I’ll continue to enjoy it... definitely not finding its way to the ‘to go’ pile, while I’m decluttering!