Gingerbread biscuits! by miss_molly
331 / 365

Gingerbread biscuits!

Today I am making gingerbread biscuits! The kit was a Christmas gift from my daughter and I’ve only recently bought the required golden syrup - when did that become a plastic squeeze bottle?
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom's and two sisters' photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don't have a...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
A lovely gift, have fun with your baking!
March 13th, 2021  
