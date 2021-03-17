Previous
Primulas in the park... by miss_molly
Primulas in the park...

The park opposite is tended by a volunteers - at this time of year numerous brightly coloured Primulas are in bloom. I really should replace the ones I lost during my garden overhaul!
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Molly

Beryl Lloyd ace
They are so cheerful aren't they ! and a nice addition in the garden at this time of the year !
March 20th, 2021  
