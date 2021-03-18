Sign up
337 / 365
1930’s health care!
This small vintage image is one of several pictures hung in my bedroom... I think I need to heed the advice more rigidly!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
1
0
Molly
@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet picture ,
March 20th, 2021
