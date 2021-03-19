Previous
My Dad and Daughter. by miss_molly
My Dad and Daughter.

Taken approximately 25 years, this photo of my father, pushing my daughter around the garden in a wheelbarrow, always makes be smile! This week was Dad’s 86th Birthday.
