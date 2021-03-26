Previous
Nan’s favourite... by miss_molly
Nan’s favourite...

This lone flower made me think of my lovely Nan (who reached the amazing age of nearly 101!). She loved all shades of purple - so this would have been a hit with her.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Molly

@miss_molly
I joined 365 during Lockdown, so I could comment on my Mom’s and two sisters’ photos (only Mom still posting atm)! I don’t have a...
