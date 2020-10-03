Previous
Next
Swirly shell by missdeb
Photo 450

Swirly shell

Beautiful afternoon at the beach with the kids, exploring, playing and watching bald eagles. Here is one of many treasures found.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Missdeb

@missdeb
This project me a focus for my creativity within the constraints of my busy life and a real sense of joy.
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise