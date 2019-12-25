Previous
25th means christmas by missingyou
18 / 365

25th means christmas

Темно и дождит. Вроде и на окне фоткала - а все равно ничего не вижу :)
Хотела показать, что у авокадо, которые кот погрыз, уже появляются листики, или веточки... черт его знает, что оно будет, но хоть что-то, уже не просто стебель))
25th December 2019

MissingYou

@missingyou
5% complete

