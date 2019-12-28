Previous
In the hospital by missingyou
21 / 365

In the hospital

Сходила в больницу - и то зря. Обожаю нашу медицину. С таким же успехом я и сама могу прием вести :)
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

MissingYou

@missingyou
