Previous
Next
Favorite Quote by missjenn
62 / 365

Favorite Quote

This is Sean, my late fiance, best friend, and partner in adventure.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Jenn

ace
@missjenn
I did 365 for a couple of years and then wandered off. Now I am back. Let's see what happens.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise