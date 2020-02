A Single Stare

This is one of my favorite trees that I am blessed to wake up and stare at every day. The fact there is so many stories that go along with this tree.

But today my thought is this, there has so many storms that it has endured but still stands very tall and confident. It defied all storms and still stands.

That is like me or anyone, though we endure lots of things tearing us apart, but we keep going with confidence and we stand tall conquer!