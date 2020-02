One Snow Flake At A Time

The story is told that there is over 7 billion people in the world and they are all different. Not one person is alike. Well, just like snowflakes, though you may run quick to snap photos of snowflakes but actually looking real closely at each photo, just like us, they are all different, not one is the same either.

Yes, winter is cold and wet and some people wish its spring already but this part of love, to cherish watching each snowflake fall so beautifully down one at a time.