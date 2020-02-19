Previous
Post Playtime by missynoswar
7 / 365

Post Playtime

After my little brothers worked their magic on a small puddle of water and left chalk lying around, it gave me and my mum an idea for a next photo, and so this came into the world.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Olivia

@missynoswar
I’m Olivia, I was inspired by my mum and how much she loves photography and it caught on. I like capturing the things on my...
Photo Details

Katie
Cool shot, love the reflection and colours.
February 19th, 2020  
