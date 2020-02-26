Previous
Not So Sleepy Little Princess by missynoswar
10 / 365

Not So Sleepy Little Princess

My Lily is cute as always, she was sleeping when I went to take the photo, but she woke up and tried to find my face behind the phone...
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Olivia

@missynoswar
I’m Olivia, I was inspired by my mum and how much she loves photography and it caught on. I like capturing the things on my...
2% complete

