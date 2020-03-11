Previous
Stars Underwater by missynoswar
Stars Underwater

I love how the coins in the pool look like stars, each one seeming to shining with life
11th March 2020

Olivia

@missynoswar
I’m Olivia, I was inspired by my mum and how much she loves photography and it caught on. I like capturing the things on my...
