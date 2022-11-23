Previous
Pretty Deer by mistyhammond
Photo 1092

Pretty Deer

Not only does my birdseed bring all the birds to the yard it also brings the squirrels and the deer.
Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
