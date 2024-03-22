Previous
Through the window I see by mistyhammond
Photo 1450

Through the window I see

A little red cardinal looking back at me
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Misty

@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Diana ace
such a gorgeous bird!
January 5th, 2025  
