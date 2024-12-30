Sign up
Photo 1476
My surprise visitor
My boys ran in to tell me we had a woodpecker in the woods. I was so happy to see it!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
0
Misty
ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
1478
photos
16
followers
40
following
404% complete
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th December 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
