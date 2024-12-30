Previous
My surprise visitor by mistyhammond
Photo 1476

My surprise visitor

My boys ran in to tell me we had a woodpecker in the woods. I was so happy to see it!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Misty

ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
