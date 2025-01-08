Previous
Bling by mistyhammond
Photo 1484

Bling

When its late at night and I almost forget to grab my picture.. Bling is always a willing subject...well most nights. Tonight he was trying to get away each time I tried.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Misty

ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
