The sun rose without you today... by mistyhammond
The sun rose without you today...

I am not ok... at least we had 19 wonderful years together. I know this photo is not perfect but today was awful!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Misty

I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Diana ace
So sorry for your loss, it is awful losing a pet as they become like children to us.
January 16th, 2025  
