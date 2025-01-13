Sign up
Photo 1489
The sun rose without you today...
I am not ok... at least we had 19 wonderful years together. I know this photo is not perfect but today was awful!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
0
Misty
ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
1492
photos
15
followers
41
following
408% complete
View this month »
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
Diana
ace
So sorry for your loss, it is awful losing a pet as they become like children to us.
January 16th, 2025
