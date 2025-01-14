Sign up
Photo 1490
I bought flowers today
I bought flowers today to bring life and joy into our home. But I'm still sad you are not here. Missing you is hard.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Misty
ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Diana
ace
Lovely colour and soft capture.
January 16th, 2025
