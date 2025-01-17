Sign up
Photo 1493
Surgery Day
I had surgery but still remembered to shoot one shot before I went to bed for the night.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Misty
ace
@mistyhammond
I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
We always remember the most important things to do that brings us joy
January 20th, 2025
