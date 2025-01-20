Previous
A education lesson for my children by mistyhammond
A education lesson for my children

Today we watched to inauguration. It was neat as the older kids understand what is happening and know a lot of the people they were seeing. I used it as a educational piece and they got to see and understand what they were watching.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Misty

I am married to my high school sweetheart and we have 4 kiddos. I love coffee, photography, crafting and Caramel but not necessarily in that...
